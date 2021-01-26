Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $4,331,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $772,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $390,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of RXT opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.