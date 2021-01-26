J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF traded up $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,926. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $186.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 165.15 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.18 and its 200 day moving average is $140.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total value of $424,683.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,922.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $810,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,106 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $2,510,093. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

