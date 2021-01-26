J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Announces Earnings Results

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Shares of JJSF stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,926. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $186.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 165.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total transaction of $424,683.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,922.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total transaction of $1,275,360.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $2,510,093 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

