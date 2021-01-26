iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,842,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,931,000 after buying an additional 174,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,300.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,599,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,809 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 77.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,412,000 after purchasing an additional 352,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 306,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,139,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,833,680. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average of $82.40.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

