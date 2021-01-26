iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 548.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,748 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after buying an additional 4,555,694 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,465 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,447 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 974,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,331,000 after purchasing an additional 733,336 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.15. 2,266,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,792. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.15. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

