iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGSB remained flat at $$55.13 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,876. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

