iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.12. The company had a trading volume of 46,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,876. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.