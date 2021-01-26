iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 615.4% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 31,226 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.29. The company had a trading volume of 763,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,279. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.46.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

