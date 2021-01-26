iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Lessened by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,914 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,821,000 after buying an additional 716,930 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,220,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,275,000. Finally, Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,752,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,548. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $142.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.57 and a 200 day moving average of $125.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

