iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 1.0% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $218.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.67. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $218.64.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

