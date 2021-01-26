iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 670.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,496,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.