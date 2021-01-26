iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Holdings Reduced by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX stock opened at $417.95 on Tuesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $167.79 and a 12 month high of $426.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.79.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.