iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 634,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,852 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $74,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,077,000 after purchasing an additional 250,546 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 426.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 28,389 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,461,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.34. 1,261,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,173. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

