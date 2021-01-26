iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.8% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.02. 4,228,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average of $107.61. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

