iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,243,000 after acquiring an additional 254,107 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,840,000 after acquiring an additional 232,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,069,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,598,000 after acquiring an additional 131,999 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,228,643 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.19 and its 200-day moving average is $107.32.

