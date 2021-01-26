iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned 13.68% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $23,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 235.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 28,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the third quarter worth $3,362,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.75. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.76. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $86.00.

