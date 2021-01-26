iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 340,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 11.0% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $25,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,747,000 after acquiring an additional 193,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,395 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,589,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,464,000 after acquiring an additional 137,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,171,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,842,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.42. 1,026,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average is $69.85.

