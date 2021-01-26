iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Raised by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 423,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 3.8% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $42,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $495,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,579,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 713.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 81,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 71,175 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $258,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $103.47. 524,427 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

