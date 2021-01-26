iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lessened by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.7% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,590,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $171,991,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 496,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $75.06. 21,631,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,413,660. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $75.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

