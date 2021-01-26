iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $22,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,873,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,106,000 after acquiring an additional 263,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,835,000 after buying an additional 3,489,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after buying an additional 5,519,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after buying an additional 9,389,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,286,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,070,000 after buying an additional 1,154,902 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 660,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,419,750. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

