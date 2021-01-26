iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Acquired by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 51,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,241 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BGRN traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $56.15. 96,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,222. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.93 and a 1-year high of $56.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00.

