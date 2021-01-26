iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $65.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.74.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

