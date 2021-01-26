iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 148.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,789,000 after buying an additional 3,359,008 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,291,000 after buying an additional 2,775,746 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,072,000 after buying an additional 1,346,312 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,875,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,359,000 after buying an additional 801,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daido Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,662,000.

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,767. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.36.

