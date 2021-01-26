iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.71

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.71 and last traded at $96.93, with a volume of 30655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.28.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 235,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after buying an additional 121,029 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 43,127.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 34,502 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 22,168 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

