iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,186 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $91,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after buying an additional 1,179,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,364.3% during the third quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 765,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,996,000 after buying an additional 712,977 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.31 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $103.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.