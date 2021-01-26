iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $385.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

