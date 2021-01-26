iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $385.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $374.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

