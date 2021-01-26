iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,924 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF accounts for 1.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 148.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.70. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,468. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average is $58.88. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $66.81.

