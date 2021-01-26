Ironwood Financial llc Purchases Shares of 2,457 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.24.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.11. The company had a trading volume of 20,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.76 and a 200-day moving average of $143.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.75, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $165.93.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

