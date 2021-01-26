Ironwood Financial llc Invests $173,000 in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 76.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,918. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.88. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $110.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,123,001.00. 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

