Ironwood Financial llc Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 161.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,782 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.83. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $91.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

