Ironwood Financial llc Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJP stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $24.39. 55,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,819. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91.

