Ironwood Financial llc Has $1.26 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 60,480 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after buying an additional 68,567 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after buying an additional 28,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.33. 28,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,279. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.46.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.