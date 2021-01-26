Ironwood Financial llc Acquires 539 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,785,035. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $129.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.