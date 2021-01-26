Ironwood Financial llc Acquires 4,314 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1,646.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.00. The stock had a trading volume of 193,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,935. The firm has a market cap of $203.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $212.53.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

