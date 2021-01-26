iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $288.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $288.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.92.

Shares of IRTC opened at $244.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.44. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.54 and a 1 year high of $282.64.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,362,049.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.16, for a total transaction of $1,155,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,041.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,669 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,762. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

