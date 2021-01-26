IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IQEPF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

IQE stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.71 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 3.10. IQE has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

