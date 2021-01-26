IQ.cash (IQ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $33,598.00

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One IQ.cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $147,351.98 and $33,598.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 tokens. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

