IOTA Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001332 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and $43.44 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00091597 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000072 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000155 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.