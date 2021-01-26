Investors Purchase Large Volume of IAA Call Options (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 9,868 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,914% compared to the average volume of 490 call options.
A number of research firms have issued reports on IAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.
IAA stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.84. 42,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,281. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $66.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.89.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAA by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000.
About IAA
IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.