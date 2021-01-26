Investors Purchase Large Volume of IAA Call Options (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 9,868 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,914% compared to the average volume of 490 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

IAA stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.84. 42,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,281. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $66.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.89.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.30 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAA by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

