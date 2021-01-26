Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,671 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the average volume of 2,362 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Beverage by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in National Beverage by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.51. 8,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,170. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.58. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $271.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

A number of analysts have commented on FIZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.