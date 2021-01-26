Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 17,798 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,430% compared to the typical volume of 1,163 call options.

In other PetMed Express news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $268,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PetMed Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.14 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.70. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. PetMed Express’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

