Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Fortinet (FTNT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) in the last few weeks:

1/22/2021 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $178.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortinet’s increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins. Moreover, competition from numerous big and small players in the security application market poses a concern. In addition, increasing consolidation in the security industry is intensifying competition. Nonetheless, Fortinet is benefiting from rising demand for security and networking products amid the coronavirus crisis. It is also benefiting from robust growth in Fortinet Security Fabric, cloud and SD-WAN offerings. Also, continued deal wins, especially those of high value, are a key driver. Higher IT spending on cybersecurity is further expected to aid Fortinet to grow faster than the security market.”

1/14/2021 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

1/13/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

1/8/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $152.00 to $169.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Fortinet is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.67. 24,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,127. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $155.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.80.

Get Fortinet Inc alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,226 shares of company stock worth $5,383,987. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 20,381,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 107.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after buying an additional 1,764,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,414,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $22,886,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 482.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after buying an additional 188,259 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.