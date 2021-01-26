Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS):

1/22/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $357.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $291.00 to $304.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $319.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $288.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $407.00 to $445.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $307.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $279.00 to $321.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $308.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $325.00.

1/19/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group was given a new $225.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $285.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $290.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $362.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2020 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $291.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

12/11/2020 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $262.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $348.00 to $366.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – The Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one. Goldman’s solid position in worldwide announced and completed M&As will keep strengthening the business. Also, business diversification helps Goldman sustain growth. The company’s cost management efforts continue to support bottom line growth. Moreover, with strong liquidity, Goldman carries a low credit risk in case of any economic downturn. Though, legal issues, high dependence on overseas revenues and volatile client-activity might impede top-line growth, the company’s steady capital deployment activities keep us encouraged. Recently, the bank resolved 1MDB allegations agreeing to pay more than $2.9 billion.”

11/30/2020 – The Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $273.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $282.72. 34,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,916. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $309.41. The company has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

