Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS):
- 1/22/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $357.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $291.00 to $304.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $319.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $288.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $407.00 to $445.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $307.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $279.00 to $321.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $308.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $325.00.
- 1/19/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group was given a new $225.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $285.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/6/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $290.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/4/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $362.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/21/2020 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $291.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/21/2020 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.
- 12/11/2020 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $262.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/3/2020 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $348.00 to $366.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2020 – The Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one. Goldman’s solid position in worldwide announced and completed M&As will keep strengthening the business. Also, business diversification helps Goldman sustain growth. The company’s cost management efforts continue to support bottom line growth. Moreover, with strong liquidity, Goldman carries a low credit risk in case of any economic downturn. Though, legal issues, high dependence on overseas revenues and volatile client-activity might impede top-line growth, the company’s steady capital deployment activities keep us encouraged. Recently, the bank resolved 1MDB allegations agreeing to pay more than $2.9 billion.”
- 11/30/2020 – The Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $273.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE GS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $282.72. 34,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,916. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $309.41. The company has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
