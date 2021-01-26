Investec Upgrades SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) to Buy

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SSE in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

SSEZY opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. SSE has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

