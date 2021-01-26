Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.74. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

