Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%.
NASDAQ ISTR opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.74. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.36%.
Investar Company Profile
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
