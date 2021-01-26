Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lowered by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 11.7% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $111,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $13,461,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,817,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 154,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $328.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,765,693. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $330.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

