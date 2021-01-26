Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 880.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $328.11. The company had a trading volume of 38,851,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,765,693. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $330.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.