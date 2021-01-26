Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $331.36

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $331.36 and last traded at $330.54, with a volume of 1918781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $328.11.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

