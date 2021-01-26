Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.22. 19,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,748,919. Invesco has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.96.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

